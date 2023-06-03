A sailboat with gods divers and ofexplosive on board. And one track: the Ukrainian one. According to press rumors circulated in the last 24 hours, German investigators are on the hunt for a 26-year-old Ukrainian which would be one of the main culprits of the sabotage to the pipeline Nord Stream 2, blown up last September. The trail emerged after they were found on the boat traces of DNA which would correspond to those of the young man.

According to the latest reconstructions, at the end of September a sail boat sailed on Baltic Sea in the middle of the night, pointing towards the Denmark. She had left from the German island of Ruegen, not far from the Polish border, with six men on board. The boat is called Andromedaa few hours after his departure, Danish seismographs detect the shook: are the result of explosions which damaged the pipeline that directly connected the Russia at the Germania. It will only be discovered later who two of those six men were divers con fake passports and who spoke to each other in Polish and Czech: they are probably the ones who dived into the waters with the explosive in their hands, placing it on the pipes carrying the gas.

That boat was chartered by a Polish company owned by a 55-year-old woman from Kiev and traces of explosives and a man’s DNA were found on board. The searches are focusing mainly on a 26-year-old Ukrainian soldier who allegedly used a fake Romanian passport to identify yourself in Germany. At the end of May, the investigators searched the apartment of his ex-partner, a Frankfurt on the Oder, and would have taken DNA evidence of the son to compare them with those found on the yacht. Evidence that evidently showed a match. The woman handed over her cell phone to the men of the prosecutor’s office and she would be collaborating.

There are other elements that seem to link the bombing with Ukraine. In August 2022, the request to moor a boat in Ruegen allegedly came from a fake Polish travel agency, the Lviv Feeria. However, it is an empty box with a president: a 55-year-old woman from Kiev. The company’s unique email address metadata also leads to Ukraine. At the Southgerman newspaper the woman admitted to being the president of Feeria Lwowa, without adding anything else.

However, the track of the “ false flag”, of evidence intentionally planted to incriminate Ukrainians. It is no coincidence that the head of the internal secret services Bnd, Bruno Kahl, declared that there is still no single version: “No country in the world, no secret service in the world is currently able to concretely understand who to attribute it to”. The 26-year-old soldier who would have been part of the crew of the Andromeda, for example, would have been in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to relatives questioned by the newspapers. Someone may have appropriated his identity. The slopes are increasing, but in truth it will still take time.