Sabrina Sato and Marcelo Adnet in the program “About Us Two” on GNT – MONDO MODA

Presented by Sabrina Sato and Marcelo Adnet, the Globoplay and GNT program About us premieres in August. The duo will interview couples, inseparable friends, work partners and other types of duos, famous and anonymous, in synergy.

“I’m already excited! Adnet and I are having a lot of fun while recording. It is a program that we have been working on since the beginning of the year, with an incredible team and the guests are very special”, celebrates Sabrina Sato. Some of those confirmed are: Manu Gavassi and Rafa Kalimann, Milton Cunha and Eduardo Costa, Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, Fábio Porchat and João Vicente, Gabriela Prioli and Thiago Mansur, Flávia Alessandra and Otaviano Costa.

Bringing an innovative proposal for a relaxed chat in which the audience participates in some dynamics and collective conversation, Sabrina and Adnet will also be characters in the subjects addressed.

“About Us Two is a program that delves into the intimacy of pairs, presented by a pair and with an audience composed of pairs. The dynamics explore this unique characteristic very well”, says Adnet.

With a touch of humor and authenticity, the program promises to reveal intimate and unusual curiosities of the presenters and guests. The premiere will be simultaneous on Globoplay and GNT, on August 17, at 6:00 pm and 10:30 pm respectively.