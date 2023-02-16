Home World Saif al Adel, the new head of Al Qaeda: a threat to the US, in the hands of Iran
World

Saif al Adel, the new head of Al Qaeda: a threat to the US, in the hands of Iran

by admin
Saif al Adel, the new head of Al Qaeda: a threat to the US, in the hands of Iran

The latest report by the United Nations committee monitoring sanctions on Al Qaeda and other groups has put Al Qaeda back on the front pages of newspapers. The report, which is based on what the various member countries pass to the committee, indicates that the Egyptian Saif al-Adelas also confirmed yesterday by the United States, has in fact taken the lead of Al Qaeda, after the

See also  Wei Lai responds to recruitment in the United States: it is a normal behavior to set up a software development team in the United States

You may also like

Usa, self-driving problems: Tesla recalls 363,000 cars

Saudi Arabia and Qatar buy Manchester United |...

the defendant Gianvito Italiano is accused of murder

War by other means – working world

Luxury market consumption grows 50% in 2022 in...

Udinese market – Everyone wants Lazar Samardzic: here...

Neymar has been put up for sale by...

New earthquake in Turkey | Info

Military funeral for the fallen in the battle...

In Nicaragua, 94 people critical of the Ortega...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy