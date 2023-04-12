The exhibition dedicated to St. Francis opens today, 12 April, at the PIME Center in Milan with a selection of comics created by important authors

A selection of tables by the best designers, from Dino Battaglia to John Buscema, from the irreverent Altan to Gianni De Luca, from Giorgio Trevisan to Luca Salvagno, with international authors and some unpublished, will be on display from 12 to 29 April in the temporary exhibitions space of the PIME Center in Milan. Curated by Cartoon Club Rimini, the exhibition tells the story of the saint through a selection of comics about his life and his works, in an original and evocative excursus that takes its cue from post-war Italian comics, between history, legend and fascination .

These are real gems: despite being perhaps the most “practised” saint in the world of comics, the most popular in Italy and among the best known and loved in the world, the drawn stories featuring Saint Francis as protagonists are not as numerous as such a figure deserves.

Even on the “clouds” of comics (from the American ones to the French ones), St. Francis – but also Clare, to whom a new section is dedicated – does not lose his characteristics as a man with an adventurous life, a great communicator and in love with God.

To know more, Monday 17 April, at 6.30pmthere will be a moment of in-depth analysis with a special guest: father Stefano Gorla, Barnabite religious, who after his theological studies alternated his activity between essay writing, journalism and the organization of cultural events. He collaborates with numerous magazines dealing with comics, animated films and criticism of youth media and languages. He was responsible for the children’s area of ​​the Pauline Periodicals and director of the weekly “Il Giornalino”. He is currently Rector of the “San Francesco” College of the Barnabite Fathers in Lodi.

The exhibition and the evening are promoted by the Terra Santa Foundation and are part of the project Friar Francis 2023-2026. Indeed, in this three-year period, a series of anniversaries commemorate salient moments in the life of St. Francis of Assisi which occurred 800 years ago: the approval of the Stamped Rule and the crib of Greccio in 1223; the event of the stigmata in 1224; the drafting of the Canticle of creatures finished in 1225, before his death which occurred on the evening of 3 October 1226.

The show it will remain open until 29 April, from 9.00-18.30. Free admission