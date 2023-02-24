Salt, a leading telecommunications company in Switzerland, today announced the appointment of Massimiliano “Max” Nunziata come nuovo Chief Executive Officer.

Max will replace Pascal Grieder, who has decided to step down after almost five years for personal reasons. Until Max takes up his new position from June 1 of this year, Franck Bernard, CFO, will lead the company on an interim basis. Pascal will work closely with Max and Franck to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.

Who is Max Nunziata

Max Nunziata has covered several leadership challenges in different industries and regions in both B2C and B2B sector over the past 30 years.

Max’s last position was as CEO of BonusCard, one of the main credit and prepaid card providers of the Cornèr Bank Group. Max grew up in Geneva and studied electrical engineering with a focus on telecommunications at ETH Zurich. He began his career at the European headquarters of Procter & Gamble in Brussels. He subsequently moved to GE Capital, where he held positions in Internal Audit, M&A, Six Sigma, Operations and Sales for 18 years before becoming CEO of the leasing and fleet management businesses in Italy. In 2013 he returned to Switzerland, where he was Chief Customer Experience Officer and then Chief Business Officer as a member of the Executive Board of Sunrise.

“I am pleased to welcome Max Nunziata as our new CEO. He is a committed and integrative leadership personality with an impressive track record in multiple industries, including telecommunications, and a great passion for providing customers with excellent service”said Marc Furrer, chairman of Salt’s board of directors.

Max Nunziata commented: “I am honored to take on this leadership role in a company that has experienced great dynamism thanks to the enormous improvements achieved in recent years. I am very happy to be able to continue the growth path of Salt, offering our customers great solutions and first class services together with the strong leadership team and all our committed employees”.

Salt is today stronger than ever, thanks to the investments made in recent years both in mobile communications and in the ultra-fast internet. Furthermore, recently the company has also grown in the B2B sector. The large investments in network quality and customer service are paying off and form the basis for further developments in all areas of the company.

Marc Furrer added: “We are very grateful to Pascal Grieder. Thanks to his strong leadership qualities, his great personal commitment and his constant attention to quality at all touch points with our customers, Pascal has significantly shaped our company.”