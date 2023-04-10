The race of Sam Davies It is played on two different circuits at the same time. In one, he plays himself against himself to prove that he is the rising young star who wowed the scene in ‘Cute Tapes’, the album of the Cutemobb collective with which they took a great place in the post-pandemic pole of the national urban. In another, he plays against a scene that has yet to be defined and where the most innovative proposals either belong to another league in terms of punch, or have jumped on new, more electronic waves. It is difficult to do avant-garde from the urban today. In a scene where you have to be blunt there is little room for subtleties. The elephant in the room, a zeppelin that flies over both circuits and that Sam Davies wears as a sponsor in the jumpsuit, is the Cutemobb collective itself, and especially, its cousin Leïti Sene, who thanks to his superb album ‘YUM’ and his bizarre double album this winter ‘APOCALYPSE’, in which he managed to take experimentation to a point so far from the normative, without losing his own essence, that it was brilliant and inspiring. A work composed halfway between Leïti himself and the producers who are also in charge of this ‘Atzilut’ what, it’s like Sam Davies has seen fit to title his new album.