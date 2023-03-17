The artist, singer, actress and activist of the LGBT+ collective Samantha Hudson has published “Otra vez”, the first advance single from “EVOO”, his next album. In it he does not stop complaining that she cannot find a taxi and informs us that he has a “requetebien” time.

Samantha Hudson publishes “Otra vez”, an insolent and electronic song that drinks from the Ruta Destroy of the early nineties and is inspired by the raver counterculture of the same decade. It is produced by la diega and marks the start of “EVOO”which will be released on May 19 with a performance in the Ochoymedio room in Madrid and will be consolidated with the musical show “AOVE BLACK LABEL” on June 17 at the Sonar Festival in Barcelona. She will also perform on April 1 at the Zeid Fest in Bizkaia and on July 15 at the Sónica de Castrourdiales Festival (Santander).

“Otra vez” is the opening song and the first single from his upcoming album “EVOO”, an EP that mixes styles such as techno or hardbass and whose repertoire promises to establish itself as the artist’s most ambitious and best-performed work. According to Hudson, in a press release, she defines the song as “Bold, Obscene, Violent and Explicit”. “Refreshing and fun narrative that combines Samantha’s emblematic irreverent style with the hottest sound codes of Generation Z.”, adds the artist.