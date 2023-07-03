Samsung 870 EVO SSD, HIGH performance at a TINY price (€ 39)

L’SSD Samsung 870 EVO is a high-performance storage solution designed to enhance your computing experience. With a capacity of 500GB and a 2.5″ form factor, this SSD offers enough space for your files, applications and operating system. Run up Amazon where can you grab it for just €39 with free shipping via Prime and it 33% discount on the list price.

SAMSUNG SSD 870 EVO 500 GB, Outlet price

One of the main features of the SSD 870 EVO is the Intelligent Turbo Write technology, which uses alarge size of the buffer to offer fast and consistent performance. This means your data can be written faster and more efficiently, allowing you to run your tasks smoothly.

Furthermore, the SSD 870 EVO is equipped with the software Magician 6which allows you to manage and optimize your device. You can monitor the SSD status, run performance tests, upgrade the firmware and much more.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.