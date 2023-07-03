Ship Amerigo Vespucci: today she set sail from Genoa for her second round-the-world tour

The Amerigo Vespucci will be the symbol of Italy in the world. Today for the sailing ship, the pride of the city of Castellammare di Stabia where it was also built in 1931, it set sail from Genoa for the second round-the-world tour. A tour that will last almost 2 years, where the training ship of the Italian Navy will above all play the role of ambassador of Italian cuisine. You will have to convince UNESCO to nominate Italian cuisine as a world heritage site. It is a long and very demanding world tour that will take her to cross the great oceans and make stops in 28 countries and 31 ports.

The investiture as ambassador of Made in Italy arrived at the departure ceremony where the government of the republic was present almost internally. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Tourism Minister Daniela Santanché, Sport Andrea Abodi, Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi representing Minister Matteo Salvini. In every port where the Amerigo Vespucci arrives, a “village” will be set up dedicated to what has made Italy great in the world.

“Made in Italy makes sense not for us, for current or past governments – Minister Crosetto said – but for the whole world. The name ‘Italia’ evokes from the Colosseum to Raphael, from Armani to Ferrari, a set of excellences that have contributed to attaching something extraordinary to that name. From beauty to history, from culture to innovation, this country has been telling it all for thousands of years. Not only will the most beautiful ship in the world arrive in every nation but Italy will arrive and I am only thinking of the effect it will have, for example, when it docks in Buenos Aires in a country that has 30 million inhabitants of Italian origin”.