In action the Inter-company Games

The competitions of version 40 of the Comfamiliar Inter-company Games continue underway, which are held in Parque Consotá with 16 sports disciplines and more than two thousand participants, serving as an integration for employees who get out of the routine practicing the sport that they love and are passionate about.

16 disciplines in action

Soccer

football 7

Men’s and women’s futsal

swing basket

Volleyball

Chess

Athletics

Table tennis

Tennis field

Beach volleyball

cakes

Swimming

3×3 swing basket

Squash

Cycling

Sapo

High level in field tennis

Jeferson Osorio, coordinator of the field tennis competitions, highlighted the duels that have been observed in the development of the games. “As scheduled, we go at the allowed times, the idea is that athletes get here, have fun, have that well-being space that companies offer them and competitiveness as well. The idea is that we can hold that tournament by the end of this month and that the athletes have a lot of fun”.

A whole sporting tradition

Luis Fernando Acosta, administrative director of Comfamiliar, referred to the historical importance of these fairs. “At Comfamiliar Risaralda we are proud to have reached four decades of holding these sports fairs that have benefited more than 55,000 workers. Since the previous year, large investments have been made in the sports venues of Parque Consotá and wetlands so that all of you have moments of entertainment and fun”.

The programming for today will be on the synthetic soccer field 7, with the match at 3 in the afternoon between Constructores Makers SAS vs Comfamiliar Risaralda B.

“I think these games are very cool. The tennis is very complete, it has a very good organization, the stages have been good and the best of all is the weather, it has favored us a lot. The level of the women is very even, the matches have been a bit long but very good too”.

“The level of the games is very good, you know a lot of people and the tournament is quite entertaining.”

“The games are very cool, there you can see a lot of respect, honesty, the commitment of all the players because there is compliance with the schedules, in the games there is a lot of organization and here what you see with family members is fun.”

“We have around 60 people, we have more than 12 registered companies, we have 36 men in the intermediate category and 12 men in advanced, and we have 14 women also registered in the female category.

