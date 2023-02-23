Using solvent-free adhesives helps reduce the environmental impact of graphics applications, although this often leads to some performance issues. To overcome this drawback Avery Dennison has developed the new iA Tech adhesive, which according to Natascia Oprandi (Emena product manager at Avery Dannison) offers performance equivalent to solvent-based products: “This innovation uses the latest patented technology of advanced acrylic adhesives (PAAAT) to completely eliminate solvents – a long-standing goal, with great benefits for brand owners and graphics users. It is the latest addition to our growing portfolio of sustainable graphics solutions.”

Avery Dennison 777 Cast Film and Mactac MACal 9300 PRO products are now available with this new solvent-free adhesive, the use of which results in greater dimensional stability and one of the lowest scrap production in its category. The adhesion is equivalent to that of solvent-based products (20 minutes and 24 hours) and the greater stability of iA Tech reduces the risk of adhesive leakage, thus allowing a greater lapse of time between cutting and scrap.

“This more reliable aqueous dispersion adhesive now offers users greater flexibility, with more time to manage projects. There are several improvements over conventional emulsion adhesives, such as temperature resistance, transparency and whitening properties which rival solvent-based alternatives. The cohesion, durability and resistance to migration of plasticisers are even better than solvent-based adhesive products,” explained Mark Gower (Research Director, Avery Dennison), who led the team to the development of the new adhesive.

“We are particularly pleased to have achieved not only a product with a lower environmental impact by eliminating the use of solvents, but also a product with so many benefits for applicators and brand owners. We expect many users to switch to the new technology for a number of of different applications, including corporate branding, vehicle marking and window graphics. We will also be offering the new adhesive in a wider range of products in the near future,” concluded Oprandi.