After the first line-up of the Hurricane group broke up, there was long speculation about the relationship of former members Ksenija Knežević, Sanja Vučić and Ivana Nikolić.

Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolf/MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

At the recently held event “Music Awards Ceremony”, Sanja and Ksenija took cover while the paparazzi took pictures of Ivana Nikolić, who also responded to calls for one photo, and many users of social networks understood this as sabotage or avoiding Ivana.

Singer Sanja Vučić revealed before her performance in a club in the capital what the true background of such stories was, and decided to stand in the way of speculation – “All three of us stopped to take a picture and then I was the first to hide, wouldn’t I give the opportunity for all three of us to take a picture individually because, as much as we enjoyed that success together, we are now individually each for ourselves. Only Ivana took a picture first, there is no question of us hiding because we don’t like each other, that’s not the point. We just let her take pictures on her own, that’s it,” Sanja explained in the show “Premijera”.

Sanja, Ivana and Ksenija were members of the group until September, and then they decided to end their five-year contract and start a solo career. In their place, new singers “jumped in”, the 20-year-olds Jovana Radić, Miona Srećković and Sara Kuruma.

Sanja Vučić she became the “queen of Roma” festivities, and as she once pointed out, that title flatters her. Recently, it has been the most popular at Romani weddings and coming-of-age celebrations, and on social networks it has become a hit video that shows how on one such stall in just two minutes he receives a tip of 500 eurosand for the song “Chaje šukarije”.

