(LaPresse) The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, Kiev has arrived to meet the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. An unannounced visit by the premier of Helsinki, who attended the funeral of a Ukrainian commander killed in the fighting near Bakhmut. Then she, with Zelensky, laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance near St. Michael’s Cathedral, honoring the memory of the fallen soldiers with a minute’s silence. (LaPresse/Ap)