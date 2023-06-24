Home » Santos accepts Lotito’s proposal
Santos accepts Lotito's proposal

Santos accepts Lotito's proposal

Transfer market, Marcos Leonardo: Santos accepts Lotito's offer

8 hours ago

June 24, 2023

Transfer market, according to reports from the Brazilian media, the carioca club would be convinced by Lotito’s proposal

One of the names Lazio are working on with great attention is that of Marcos Leonardo, a talent who plays for Santos. According to reports from the Lance newspaper, the biancoceleste club would have offered the Brazilian club 18 million euros and bonuses included, with the latter attempting to accept the offer despite not being the one initially requested.

