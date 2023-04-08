Monaco coach Saša Obradović congratulated the black and white team after the defeat against Partizan for making it to the Top 8 of the Euroleague…

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

Basketball players Partizan defeated in an uncertain match of the penultimate round of the Euroleague Monaco 88:84 and thus confirmed their placement in the Top 8! With this victory, they managed to enable themselves to fight for fifth place in the last game in the match with Panathinaikos. Seventh place in the regular course of the Euroleague is secured for now.

Saša Obradović immediately after the match, he congratulated Partizan on reaching the quarter-finals of the Euroleague, and criticized his team for the poor approach to the match and the defeat.

“First of all, let me congratulate Partizan, not only for winning this match, but also for qualifying for the playoffs. As for us, we have to be much more consistent, we can’t play like this and have phases. I know it’s not easy, especially since we qualified in the top four with two matches to go, but we have to click into that warrior mode. Sometimes we are here and sometimes we are not. I liked the end of the third quarter the most when we were aggressive. During the match we have to be more in the match, more defensively present. We have enough talent offensively, but we need to be better defensively“, Obradović analyzed this match.

He was also asked about the possibility of Monaco meeting the black and whites in a few weeks in the quarter-finals of the Euroleague, but he did not want to talk about the calculations for now. Although there is one more round left and there is still only one more Top 8 spot in play, a lot can actually change.

“Everything is possible, Fener could be there, Maccabi, it doesn’t matter. In this match, we understood how to play and how not to play in some moments”he pointed out.

You will enjoy this match once again clashed with his team’s main star Mike James, but there was no mention of it at the press conference.