Relaxed family holidays full of adventure and memories: This is what families with children can experience in the Familux resorts. The child-friendly facilities, professional child care and first-class luxury offers for young and old enable joint activities as well as relaxation and togetherness with your partner. Find out more about the Familux experience and book your dream holiday now.

At breakfast in a picturesque hotel surrounded by breathtaking scenery. Muted children’s laughter nearby and the anticipation of the upcoming activities that the day has in store. In moments like this it is there: the certainty that this holiday will be filled with adventure and memories that together as a family can be cherished forever.

Photo: Daniela Jakob

A family vacation is the best way to take a break from everyday life and share unforgettable experiences with the people who matter most. It is all the more important that the accommodation and the possibilities on site are suitable. Choosing and choosing a hotel designed specifically for families, every moment of downtime is tailored to the needs of both parents and children. From kid-friendly activities and dedicated facilities to spacious accommodation and delicious meals, a family hotel has everything you need for an unforgettable travel experience with loved ones.

Relaxed family holidays in the Familux Resorts: eventful time for young and old

A stay in the Familux Resorts offer everything you need for a relaxed and at the same time eventful holiday with loved ones big and small. From fun and games for the whole family to spacious rooms and first-class facilities – the Familux resorts have specialized in the individual needs of families with children of all ages. In addition to joint activities, professional childcare also enables parents to relax and spend time together.

“True relaxation on vacation can only happen when everyone is happy – even the little ones know that. In the Familux resorts, not only you as parents, but also your children will find exactly what they want – regardless of how old they are “, according to the expert team. “We help families to feel their freedom and uniqueness. We create spaces of experience that allow togetherness in a dignified ambience and at the same time allow everyone their deserved right to enjoy a piece of personal fulfillment. That is our idea of ​​luxury.”

Photo: Michael Huber

The Familux experience at a glance:

Baby and child care from the 7th day of life up to the age of 16, 13 hours a day, in 5 different age groups by 25 professional kids coaches in the Kids Club

Child-friendly equipment – from baby monitors to our own children’s restaurants

All inclusive – from gourmet cuisine to childcare

Indoor and outdoor pool with tire water slide

2000 square meters of indoor play areas with soft play facility

Theater, cinema, sports hall, outdoor play area with adventure playground, trampoline and bouncy castle

Top gourmet cuisine and vinotheque with sommeliers

Extensive wellness area with various saunas and spa treatments

Fitness center with trainer and other sports: skiing, hiking, mountain biking, yoga, Pilates

In other words, for those planning a family vacation, staying at a Familux resort is the perfect choice. Because shared memories, quality time with loved ones and pure luxury await here.