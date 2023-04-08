Have you ever traveled or gone on vacation to remote places and realized you couldn’t make any phone calls due to no signal?

Although technological development is advancing at a rapid pace, in Italy the poor network coverage and the malfunctioning of the telephone signal are still present in many areas, from North to South, fortunately, however, today there is a solution.

In America this possibility has existed since 2014 and is called voWiFi (or Voice over WLAN or WiFi Calling) and consists of a technology that allows you to make phone calls using the WiFi connection and no longer the GSM broadband signal antennas. In Italy, the service took a long time to wait since it has only been available since December 2022 and only for some telephone companies.

WindTre and Tim were officially the first to announce the activation of this service which however, compared to abroad, has strong limitations mainly due to bureaucratic difficulties related to security and regulations on wiretapping and privacy.

To use the connection, you must have a compatible smartphone and an internet connection provided by the same company that was chosen for your telephone rate, therefore, for example, you cannot call from a telephone associated with WindTre via the WiFi Tim network.

How to activate WiFi Calling or voWiFi

How WiFi Calling works is very simple since it uses a network to send and receive packets through which voice information is conveyed. In Italy this technology is based on the “Trusted WLAN” given that these packets of information are managed exclusively by a single telephone company.

Unfortunately given the recent release of the technology there are still few compatible WindTre and TIM phones but the companies have promised that they will soon release new models during 2023. If you have a compatible Android phone available, to activate the service you will need to dial the number * #*#869434#*#* and then go to Settings – SIM cards and mobile networks – Make calls over Wi-Fi.

If you have an iPhone that supports this technology, you can make phone calls using the WiFi signal by simply enabling it from the settings. To do this, go to: Settings – Mobile – WiFi Calls and enable “WiFi Calling on iPhone”. Upon completion of this procedure, the smartphone will be ready to make calls at any time.