Autonomous Region Holds 5th National Economic Census Mobilization Conference: Wang Lixia Stresses Importance of Accurate Data for High-Quality Development

Title: Inner Mongolia Holds Fifth National Economic Census Mobilization Deployment Conference

Date: July 13, 2021

Byline: Zhang Kui, Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media Reporter

On July 13, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region successfully hosted the fifth national economic census mobilization and deployment video conference. The event was attended by Wang Lixia, who delivered a significant speech.

During her speech, Wang Lixia emphasized the importance of this “five classics” census as it marks the first vital survey of China‘s national conditions and strength after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party. It also serves as the first comprehensive evaluation of economic and social development, following the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan.” Wang emphasized the need to deepen understanding from the perspective of serving Chinese-style modernization, promoting high-quality development, and maintaining positive economic momentum.

Wang Lixia called for the promotion of a strict, detailed, and practical approach to the census work, considering it as an important test to reflect the loyalty and responsibility of advocating the “two establishments” (referring to the Party’s leadership and socialism) and achieving the “two maintenances” (referring to political security and social stability). She stressed the importance of completing all tasks with high standards, quality, and efficiency. Ensuring data quality was highlighted as the lifeline of the census, while adherence to laws and regulations and the innovation of methods and techniques were also emphasized.

Additionally, Wang Lixia highlighted the need to strengthen the use of data and its value. She urged for tighter responsibility and job security, along with enhanced publicity and guidance, to ensure the successful implementation of the census tasks in all regions, departments, links, and economic units.

The conference was presided over by Huang Zhiqiang, with Sun Junqing also in attendance.

Editor: Wen Huijuan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

