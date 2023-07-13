Home » Payback notice on medical devices – Execution of presidential orders to integrate the hearing
Health

Payback notice on medical devices – Execution of presidential orders to integrate the hearing

by admin

I notify

Litigation before the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio – Rome office – Section Terza Quater against national, regional, provincial measures regarding the recovery of expenditure for medical devices – years 2015-2016-2017-2018. Execution of presidential orders to integrate the adversarial process

Attachments:

Notice – Litigation before the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio – Rome office – Section Terza Quater against national, regional, provincial measures regarding the rebate of expenditure for medical devices – years 2015-2016-2017-2018 Execution of presidential orders to integrate the hearing (PDF 187.6Kb)

