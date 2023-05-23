Saša Popović introduces changes in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment

Zvezde Granda will be completely different from next season, and Saša Popović invited both new and old contestants to apply for an audition.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

Saša Popović personally conducts auditions for registration of new candidates for Zvezde Granda, and when he announced in which cities and on which date there will be limited auditions for the new season, he also mentioned that the next season will be a big surprise for everyone.

“We invite candidates, not only new ones, but also old ones, because we are changing the competition system, but we are changing it diametrically. You will see what it is all about, it will be the most interesting season in general that we have done“, said Saša Popović and intrigued everyone who follows this competition, which gave birth to numerous famous singers who started their musical career on this very stage. Among them is Slavica Ćukterašwho only recently revealed the secret about Zvezda Granda and the “fixed competition”, after eighteen years.



01:45 SLAVICA ČUKTERAŠ EXCLUSIVE: In 2004, Grandovci would have DEFINITELY won and gone to Eurovision, but everything was FIXED Source: Kurir televizija Source: Kurir televizija

Saša Popović has been in this project since the beginning and knows all the “secrets” of this music competition, and they say that he is a true magician of domestic showbiz, to which he is still dedicated even though he is retired, so it is expected that he has come up with a real thing!

(WORLD/Grand.nova.rs)

