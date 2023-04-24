Saša Vidić died on the anniversary of his father’s death Fun

A year ago Saša Vidić lost his father Petar, who was his role model in life, and then he said goodbye to him with a letter that brings tears to his eyes.

Source: Instagram/vidicsasa

One year ago, on April 25, 2022, Saša Vidić buried Peter’s fatherhis role model and support. The loss of his father hit him very hard, and he said goodbye to him then with a touching letter on social networks.

“Dear father, now that you have died, memories of you and our shared memories come back to me. You taught me to swim when I was five and I tried bevanda when I was five, with you and my late mother I was all over the Adriatic, in the best hotels. I looked forward to every New Year because you brought me the best and biggest gifts. I sat on your lap and you taught me how to drive a car, I loved when you drove me on a motorcycle, I even managed to burn my ankle on the exhaust. Your life is was too heavy and you suffered a lot as a small child due to wars, poverty, hunger and the struggle for survival. You were the child of poor parents, you could not give my mother anything but love, and everything you gained, you gained together,” it was written , among other things, in the letter, and Vidić revealed that they had not been in contact for a year.

“Thank you for everything. We haven’t been in contact in the last year, partly because of my carelessness, partly because of obligations and work, and I’m very sorry for that. I came eight days before your departure for eternity, when I felt you were leaving. I was afraid of the meeting, and I knew that I would soon lose my father, as well as my mother. Your orphan, Saša“, Vidić wrote in a farewell letter published on Instagram.



See description FOR THE HEART TO BREAK! SAŠA VIDIĆ DIED ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF HIS FATHER’S DEATH: He said goodbye to him with a poignant letter – “YOUR ORPHAN” Hide description Source: Instagram/vidicsasaNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Source: Instagram/vidicsasaNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Source: Instagram/vidicsasaNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/vidicsasaNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Source: Instagram/vidicsasaNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Source: Instagram/vidicsasaNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

Saša Vidić was born on January 18, 1971 in the village of Mlaka in Croatia. He lived for a while in Banja Luka, and then moved to his uncle in Belgrade, when he fled the war in Bosnia as a fugitive. In the Serbian capital, he built an enviable career, and he collaborated with numerous famous figures from the public scene – singers, actors, presenters, athletes, politicians…

Among the first Jelena Karleuša forgave Vidić with poignant words.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!