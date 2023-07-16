Saška Veselinov supported Milica Pavlović and hit Albin | Entertainment

Saška Veselinov supported Milica Pavlović and lashed out at the young rapper Albin, with whom she previously collaborated.

Milica’s statement raised a lot of dust, and then Albino spoke up, who now commented on this topic again. On this occasion, the rapper revealed the reason why he refused to cooperate with Pavlović on her new album, and he was more than direct.

“It was financially unprofitable for us. We have much better and more normal cooperation with other people“, said Albino, among other things, as a guest on Hype television.

In addition, the musician also commented on Miliča’s new studio album “Lion”, well pointed out that all the songs are good, but that Milica doesn’t have a song on it that he can call a hit. There is no doubt that the singer will not like the views of the former collaborator, and as she revealed, he did not even congratulate her on the new project.



Novak Djokovic’s sister-in-law also reacted soon. Šaška Veselinov, who came forward and stood by Milica Pavlović, who sang for her at her luxurious wedding with Đorđe Đoković. She criticized the rapper with whom she previously collaborated:

“Imagine a situation in which someone gives you media space, buys a song from you and sings a duet with you that makes you go viral globally, and thanks to that collaboration, you live the life you dreamed of… Everything you’ve been building for years has now been recognized by someone and given you the opportunity to show yourself off. A normal person would be grateful, right?”, Saška wrote, and then lashed out at Albin:

“And you do the exact opposite and fail the test of humanity. I’m sorry, I made a music video for this guy and was part of his project a few years ago, I don’t know him as such. It’s very important to remain yourself, whatever your fame brought. We love you Milice, you are a real lioness,” Saška wrote on her profile on Instagram, followed by a photo of Pavlović and her.

