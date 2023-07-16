Home » Vicky Losada: Brighton sign Spain midfielder on long-term deal
Vicky Losada: Brighton sign Spain midfielder on long-term deal

Vicky Losada won Serie A with Roma last season

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Spain midfielder Vicky Losada on a long-term deal, subject to clearance.

Losada has previously played in the WSL for Arsenal and Manchester City, having spent five years at Barcelona and played 67 games for her country.

The 32-year-old joins Brighton from Roma, and head coach Melissa Phillips has praised her “winning mentality”.

“We are very happy to welcome Vicky to Brighton and Hove Albion,” Phillips said

“She’ll bring an abundance of experience to the team both on and off the pitch in the new season ahead.

“She’s achieved much success in her career and that will help drive the winning mentality within our squad. We are certain that her knowledge of the game will add to the identity that we are continuing to build as a group.”

During her time at Barcelona, Losada won the Champions League in 2021 as well as seven Spanish Cups and six league titles, and helped Roma win Serie A with Roma last season.

Losada has not been included in Spain’s World Cup squad.

