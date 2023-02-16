The deadline for submitting an offer for the purchase of Manchester United is expiring

Saudi Arabia submitted an offer to buy Manchester United, the British “Telegraph” announced. Several private groups from Rian are officially interested in the English giant, after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in that city – and that too from Manchester.

The deadline for submission of bids expires on Friday, and British billionaire Ji Ratcliffe (70), a longtime fan of the “Red Devils” who is the owner of the chemical group “INEOS” is reportedly among those interested. It had a turnover of 65 billion dollars in 2021 alone.

Also, “Reuters” announced that a group of American private companies is inquiring about the purchase of Manchester United. However, at this moment the most talked about is the interest of Asian buyers, where Qatari rich people are reportedly ready to pay 5.6 billion euros for the club! The former prime minister of that country, Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, is also part of that consortium.

In any case, it is only certain that the purchase of Manchester United will be a record, so it is estimated that the club will “go” for more money than the one for which it was sold to Chelsea, and billions of pounds were involved.

