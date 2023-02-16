Home World Saudi Arabia and Qatar buy Manchester United | Sport
World

Saudi Arabia and Qatar buy Manchester United | Sport

by admin
Saudi Arabia and Qatar buy Manchester United | Sport

The deadline for submitting an offer for the purchase of Manchester United is expiring

Source: Profimedia

Saudi Arabia submitted an offer to buy Manchester United, the British “Telegraph” announced. Several private groups from Rian are officially interested in the English giant, after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in that city – and that too from Manchester.

The deadline for submission of bids expires on Friday, and British billionaire Ji Ratcliffe (70), a longtime fan of the “Red Devils” who is the owner of the chemical group “INEOS” is reportedly among those interested. It had a turnover of 65 billion dollars in 2021 alone.

Also, “Reuters” announced that a group of American private companies is inquiring about the purchase of Manchester United. However, at this moment the most talked about is the interest of Asian buyers, where Qatari rich people are reportedly ready to pay 5.6 billion euros for the club! The former prime minister of that country, Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, is also part of that consortium.

In any case, it is only certain that the purchase of Manchester United will be a record, so it is estimated that the club will “go” for more money than the one for which it was sold to Chelsea, and billions of pounds were involved.

(WORLD)

See also  Helping each other through difficulties, uniting and cooperating to create the future——President Xi Jinping's important speech at the first phase of the 17th G20 Summit leads the direction of global development - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Usa, self-driving problems: Tesla recalls 363,000 cars

Saif al Adel, the new head of Al...

the defendant Gianvito Italiano is accused of murder

War by other means – working world

Luxury market consumption grows 50% in 2022 in...

Udinese market – Everyone wants Lazar Samardzic: here...

Neymar has been put up for sale by...

New earthquake in Turkey | Info

Military funeral for the fallen in the battle...

In Nicaragua, 94 people critical of the Ortega...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy