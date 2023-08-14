Sava Petrov gave a great goal to Partizan | Sports

Sava Petrov is a talked about center forward.

Source: MN PRESS

Radnički football player from Niš Sava Petrov (24) scored a very nice goal against Partizan in Humska and he did not want to celebrate him. The tall striker (190 centimeters) and former youth representative of Serbia raised his hands as a sign of “apology” to the few black and white fans, because he grew up in Partizan and signed a professional contract in 2016.

A student of Darko Tešović in the generation of 1998, he graduated from Partizan’s school as a winger, and made his debut for the first team of the black and whites in May 2016. However, he didn’t get a chance with coaches Miroslav Đukći and Marko Nikolic, so he already went to Spartak Subotica in 2017 after spending the period before that at Teleoptik, Partizan’s branch. He then left Subotica for Belgium’s Westerlo after one season, then played for Lirs, Ljubljana’s Olimpija and Mladost from Lučani, from where he arrived in Radnički last summer.

Last season he scored four goals, and he scored these for the first time in Humska, where he learned to play football wearing a black and white jersey.

See how he scored in Humska:

Sava Petrov Partizan Radnički Niš Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

