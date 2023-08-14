Home » Sava Petrov gave a great goal to Partizan | Sports
World

Sava Petrov gave a great goal to Partizan | Sports

by admin
Sava Petrov gave a great goal to Partizan | Sports

Sava Petrov is a talked about center forward.

Source: MN PRESS

Radnički football player from Niš Sava Petrov (24) scored a very nice goal against Partizan in Humska and he did not want to celebrate him. The tall striker (190 centimeters) and former youth representative of Serbia raised his hands as a sign of “apology” to the few black and white fans, because he grew up in Partizan and signed a professional contract in 2016.

A student of Darko Tešović in the generation of 1998, he graduated from Partizan’s school as a winger, and made his debut for the first team of the black and whites in May 2016. However, he didn’t get a chance with coaches Miroslav Đukći and Marko Nikolic, so he already went to Spartak Subotica in 2017 after spending the period before that at Teleoptik, Partizan’s branch. He then left Subotica for Belgium’s Westerlo after one season, then played for Lirs, Ljubljana’s Olimpija and Mladost from Lučani, from where he arrived in Radnički last summer.

Last season he scored four goals, and he scored these for the first time in Humska, where he learned to play football wearing a black and white jersey.

See how he scored in Humska:

Sava Petrov Partizan Radnički Niš Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

See also  Li Jiachao Announces Second Policy Report Release Date and Launch of Public Consultation

You may also like

Tennis, Jannik Sinner vince in Toronto. Battuto De...

agreement between the municipality and the company

Japan, typhoon Lan hits the country: hundreds of...

Vremenska prognoza Monday 14 August 2023 | Vremenska...

Title: “Car Bomb Attack in Colombia Claims Lives...

Cocos Island in the Pacific Ocean Magazine

one dead and 8 injured

Dnevni horoskop za 14 avgust 2023 godine |...

Jelena Karleuš album Alfa | Fun

Wuxi Celebrates First Anniversary of China-Europe Railway Express...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy