Savo Perović revealed how much he invested in his performance for the Eurovision Song Contest, how Zadruga helped him, and he also spoke about his relationship with Blondi.

Source: Instagram/savo_perovic_je.deriste

Savo Perovića former member of the Cooperative and one of the participants in the “Eurovision Song”, where he will compete with “Presidente” to go to Liverpool, revealed some unknown details to the public – how much money he invested in the show and how much he earned from the reality showand he also touched his mother Suzane Perović Blondi who wants to open an account on OnlyFans.

“I once entered the reality show for personal promotion, not for money. Younger singers are at a handicap, because they have nowhere to appear. Besides the festival where the representative for Eurovision is chosen, we have nowhere to promote ourselves. I invested 10,000 euros in the performance for the Eurovision Song Contest, and there is the costume, dancers, make-up… I wanted my own team, and as I liked Konstrakta’s performance, I hired her creative director who worked for her last year“, revealed Savo Perović.



Many on social networks are commenting that she should appear on stage with her mother Blondi, already known for her eccentricity. “My mother came into the public eye because of her energy and appearance. She was really born to be a mime, a jester and a joke for people. She enjoys it and never rests, because that’s what she really is. She realized that people love fools and behave accordingly. Life with such a mother was not difficult. It can be hard, but in the most difficult situations, she always fought with a smile and energy. Blondi is an excellent mother, but she is essentially conservative. Despite the fact that she strips, sings, she is quite different. We all let her go, her energy is such that she had to explode. She would like to be in a reality show, but I wouldn’t like it, and I calmed her down so that she doesn’t take my focus away from my story,” admits the former co-worker and singer, who shocked his mother and OnlyFans with his comment.

“Blondi wanted to have OnlyFans as well, but I begged her not to do that. Then I thought, she’s already stripping on Instagram and I really wondered why she wouldn’t charge for it. Of course I wouldn’t want my mother to be completely naked, but if she’s already taking pictures in a swimsuit and thong, why wouldn’t she do it on a specialized platform?! If she thinks it’s good for her, I have nothing against it. She gave birth to me and I cannot command her what she will do in her life,” believes Savo, who adds that he earned 20,000 euros in the reality show.

“I got recognition from Zadruga, and that’s what I wanted. I don’t have the label of a reality TV player, because I was honest there. It doesn’t bother me when someone says: ‘That’s the one from Zadruga’. I made money there. In ten months I earned between 10,000 and 20,000 eurosI earn the same money in the same time when I sing, and here I got everything in a heap“, emphasized Perović.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

(WORLD/Alo)

