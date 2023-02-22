Listen to the audio version of the article

Record results for Stellantis during 2022. Net revenues amounted to 179.6 billion euros, up 18% compared to 2021 (149.4) thanks to favorable net prices, the best mix of models and the effects positive conversion rates. Net income amounted to 16.8 billion euros, up 26%, against 14.2 billion in the previous year. Adjusted operating profit of 23.3 billion euros, up 29%, with a margin of 13%, better than target…