Stellantis, profits soar in 2022, reward for employees. Dividend of 4.2 billion

Stellantis, profits soar in 2022, reward for employees. Dividend of 4.2 billion

Record results for Stellantis during 2022. Net revenues amounted to 179.6 billion euros, up 18% compared to 2021 (149.4) thanks to favorable net prices, the best mix of models and the effects positive conversion rates. Net income amounted to 16.8 billion euros, up 26%, against 14.2 billion in the previous year. Adjusted operating profit of 23.3 billion euros, up 29%, with a margin of 13%, better than target…

