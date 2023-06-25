Home » Sberbank: Business as usual today, no increase in demand for cash or foreign currency – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sberbank: Business as usual today, no increase in demand for cash or foreign currency

Sberbank: Business as usual today, no increase in demand for cash or foreign currency

Russia’s largest state-owned commercial bank, the Federal Savings Bank, issued a statement on June 24 stating that the bank and its offices across the country are operating as usual, and there has been no increase in demand for cash or foreign currency.

“We have not recorded an increase in customer demand for currency exchange operations, which are at standard levels. There has also been no increase in demand for cash withdrawals, and all operations are in normal mode,” the statement said. That morning, a number of major Russian banks announced full-time employment.

On the morning of the same day, major Russian banks sharply increased the exchange rate between the US dollar and the euro. Among them, the exchange rate of Rosbank once reached 105 rubles for 1 US dollar and 115 rubles for 1 euro. But the banks have since slashed their exchange rates, with most offering the dollar-ruble rate to just under 90 and the euro-ruble rate to just under 100. Dollar and euro-ruble exchange rates at Sberbank fell to 89.84 and 95.79, respectively.

Original title: Sberbank of the Russian Federation: Business as usual today, no increase in demand for cash or foreign currency

