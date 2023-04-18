Schedule Serbian Open second day | Sport

The schedule for the second day of the Serbian Open is known.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Although it is the second day of the ATP tournament Serbian open interrupted due to rain, the tournament will continue as usual on Tuesday, and we will see some of the big tennis names on the court. From 11 a.m., Serbian tennis player Laslo Đere will play against Roman Safijulin on the main court. After their match, their duel, which was interrupted today due to rain, Dušan Lajović and Filip Krajinović will finish where the third set remained to be played (2:0 for Lajović at the break).

After them, Međedović and Barer, who were supposed to play their duel on Monday, will go to the main court. Gael Monfis will also play his match on this court against the sixth seed of the tournament Juri Lehečka. Tomorrow’s last match on this field will be played by the best BiH. tennis player Damir Dzumhur, and his opponent is an “easy loser” – Liam Brody. Read the schedule of all the matches that await us tomorrow, weather permitting:

CENTRAL COURT – 11 HOURS

R. Safjulin – L. Đere (SRB)

D. Lajović (SRB) – F. Krajinović (SRB) 6:2, 4:6, 2:0 (continuation of the match)

H. Međedović (SRB) – G. Barer (FRA)

Not for 3 p.m

G. Monfis (FRA) – J. Lehečka (CZE)

D. Džumhur (BIH) – L. Broudi (GBR)

GRANDSTAND – 11 A.M

E. Imer (SWE) – A. Šelbaj (JOR)

R. Gaske (FRA) – D. Prizmić (CRO)

J. Varilas (PER) – H. Gaston (FRA)

I. Sabanov (SRB)/M. Sabanov (SRB) – F. Kabral (POR)/A. Nedovjesov (KAZ)

COURT 1 – 11 HOURS