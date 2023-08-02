Scientists Reveal China’s No. 1 Solid Rocket with Strongest Carrying Capacity

Scientists Reply | Yang Yiqiang: Where is the No.1 solid rocket with the strongest carrying capacity in my country?

A few days ago, the “Study Powerful Nation” learning platform and China Science News jointly launched the “Scientists Reply Letter” campaign, inviting readers to ask questions and leave messages to the scientists and scientific and technological workers they admire and respect in their hearts. After the activity started, “Learning Power” and “Science Network App” received enthusiastic messages from readers. We selected readers’ questions in June and asked Yang Yiqiang, the chief designer of Lijian-1 launch vehicle, to send the twelfth reply letter.

Inspiring scientific discussions by asking questions and responding to new scientific knowledge through interaction, “Learning Power” and “Science Net App” are willing to become the messengers of the public and science. You are welcome to continue to leave a message in the comment area.

Reader June: What are the solid launch vehicles in the world, what are the advantages of Lijian-1, and is there a plan for sea launch?

Yang Yiqiang: The solid launch vehicle is the same as the liquid rocket we are familiar with and is the main force and general-purpose rocket widely used now.

In the world, the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan, and China mainly use solid rockets.

There are many types of solid launch vehicles in our country. In addition to some small solid rockets, the more mainstream ones are the early Long March 11 rocket, Kuaizhou 11 rocket, and our successful first flight in 2022 rocket, Jet Dragon III rocket.

The advantages of Lijian-1 rocket are simplicity, reliability, convenience, and economy. The reliability is relatively high, and the use is very flexible. It can provide services such as one arrow, one star, multiple stars, customization, and personalization, and has good economics.

At the end of 2022, we passed the review of the overall plan for Lijian-1 sea launch. The biggest difference between this plan and the traditional sea launch in the past is that we are facing the world, going to the deep sea, and serving the Belt and Road Initiative.

Our Lijian-1 team is conducting the final assembly and testing of the Yaosan rocket. In the future, we will realize the high-density launch of Lijian-1 to meet the needs of the country to enter space and provide support for the development of space science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Special statement: The reprinting of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information and does not mean representing the views of this website or confirming the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites, or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website “Source” and take legal responsibilities such as copyright; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact us for reprinting fees, please contact us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

