Terrible scenes at the match between Chelsea and Southampton and the head injury of the Spanish footballer Cesar Azpilicueta…

Source: ArenaSport 1 / printscreen

Horrific scenes at Chelsea v Southampton Premier League match, home team captain Caesar Brush he was kicked in the head and he remained unconscious for a short time. The visiting player Sekou Mara tried to score a goal with scissors, the Spaniard got in the way and instead of the ball he kicked the opposing player.

Then real chaos arose, the players immediately stopped the match and called the medical team, several of them immediately jumped on Azpilicueta to check the situation and saw that he was unconscious. The doctors rushed in with all the stretchers. The good thing was that he came to his senses relatively quickly, and the interruption lasted almost a minute. They adjusted his neck and did everything to avoid sudden movements and worsening of the situation.

Football players from both teams stood on the sidelines and waited. It was clear that it took a toll on Mara, the French player who clutched his head and was in a state of shock. He clearly had no intention of doing so, but the move was reckless. He received a yellow card. Because of all that, the referee made up 12 minutes of the match. In the end, Southampton celebrated with James Ward-Prowse’s goal from a free kick in first-half stoppage time. On the other hand, Chelsea’s crisis continues, it doesn’t help that over 600 million pounds were spent on reinforcements…