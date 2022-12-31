Home World Seoul: North Korea opens the year by launching a missile towards Japan.
Seoul: North Korea opens the year by launching a missile towards Japan.

Seoul: North Korea opens the year by launching a missile towards Japan.

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan. This was announced by the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, citing the Joint Chief of Staff of South Korea, the most important body of the South Korean armed forces. This is the second launch in two days (three other rockets had been exploded on Saturday) and the first in 2023 given that it is already past midnight in Asia. No further details have been provided at this time.

