Difficult first round for the Turin tennis player in the 250 tournament in Adelaide: the Russian is the number 3 seed

We left Lorenzo Sonego loaded and on fire in the final stages of Davis Cup in Malaga, with victories against Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov. Italy failed to reach the final, but the Turinese played his part abundantly, with two successes in as many games played. Will the world number 45 be able to usher in 2023 with another prestigious victory? Sonego’s first opponent will be Danill Medvedev, in a decidedly difficult first round in the 250cc tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

How does Medvedev get there? — It was not an exciting 2022 for Medvedev. The Russian can be considered one of the disappointments of the season: the former number 1 in the world won the Los Cabos and Vienna tournaments, an unsatisfactory result for a player of his level. After the success in Austria, the champion at the 2021 US Open lost in the first round of Paris-Bercy against De Minaur and all the group matches of the ATP Finals against Rublev, Tsitsipas and Djokovic. All three at the decisive tie break.

Prediction: Medvedev win + Over 20.5 game — Sonego is a player to be reckoned with. The final stages of the Davis Cup clearly demonstrated this. And Lorenzo got away with it in 2022 when he met top-10: victory against Hurkacz in the semifinal in Metz (tournament then won in the final against Bublik), a set snatched from Berrettini on the grass in Stuttgart and defeat in five sets against Ruud at Roland Garros. The only clear knockout came against Nadal at Wimbledon (6-1 6-2 6-4). The prediction goes on Medvedev’s side, but in a match with at least 21 total games: the odds of the combo is 2.20. See also Rome transfer market, via Karsdorp and Kumbulla? Defense names

Odds: Sonego underdog — Bookmakers are betting strongly on Medvedev. The victory of the Russian tennis player is given at 1.15 by 888Sport, at 1.13 by NetBet and at 1.12 by Sisal. While the odds for Sonego’s success are 6.00 for Sisal and Bet365, 5.79 for NetBet. The Russian is also given as a favorite with a -4.5 game handicap: the odds in this case rise to 1.72, against Sonego’s 2.00.

December 31st – 5.47pm

