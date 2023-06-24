Serbia Great Britain 28:0 water polo | Sport

In the first round of qualification for the European Championship, Serbian water polo players registered a result that is not often seen in team sports.

Source: MN PRESS

The poor results of the Serbian water polo national team in the previous period and only ninth place at the 2022 European Championship, which was held in Split, “pushed” the national team out of the top. Due to circumstances, the national team found itself in the qualifications for the European Championship, which will be played in Israel in 2024and there the players of Uroš Stevanović decided to show their strength.

Serbian water polo team outclassed Great Britain with 28:0, in the first round of the qualifying tournament for the European Championship, which will be played in Istanbul from Friday to Sunday. As expected, the only question was the final result, as the difference in quality was great, and the British were defeated with nil, which rarely happens.

All Serbian players entered the list of scorers, a Đorđe Lazić was the most effective with five goals, while Strahinja Rašović, Nemanja Ubović and Đorđe Vučinić hit the British net four times each. Serbia played with: Mišović, Radulović 2, Rašović 4, Ranđelović 2, Lazić 5, Milojević 2, Drašović 1, Jakšić 1, Janković 1, Ubović 4, Vučinić 4, Dimitrijević 2, Mitrović.

On Saturday from 16:00 Serbian time Serbia plays against Slovakiauntil a day later meets with native Turkey. It is expected that the “dolphins” will overcome the other selections in this tournament without any major problems, and that we will then watch them in Netanya as they return to the paths of their old glory and swim again and aim for medals in the most trophy-winning collective sport since Serbia became independent. Earth.