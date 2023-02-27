For the first time since 1982, the Argentine national team will not play in the World Cup. Zvezda’s playmaker Facundo Campaco and his teammates lost to the Dominican Republic 75:79 and remained unplaced.

19:33

Welcome to the text broadcast of the match

The duel between Serbia and Great Britain starts at 20:00 and the victory leads our team to the World Cup. This is the last match of the qualifiers, and the previous chance to “certify” a place at the Mundobasket was missed on Friday in Greece.