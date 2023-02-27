4
19:37
This is Serbia’s squad for Great Britain
Petrushev, Radanov, Dobrić, Ristić, Mitrović, Kuridža, Gudurić, Jović, Jaramaz, Simanić, Avramović and Trifunović.Source: MN Press
19:36
The whole world is still in shock because of Argentina
For the first time since 1982, the Argentine national team will not play in the World Cup. Zvezda’s playmaker Facundo Campaco and his teammates lost to the Dominican Republic 75:79 and remained unplaced.Source: Profimedia
19:33
Welcome to the text broadcast of the match
The duel between Serbia and Great Britain starts at 20:00 and the victory leads our team to the World Cup. This is the last match of the qualifiers, and the previous chance to “certify” a place at the Mundobasket was missed on Friday in Greece.