The Serb scored again – and in one of Lazio’s biggest games this season!

Sergej Milinković Savić scored a goal for Lazio in the big derby against Juventus at Olimpico, which ended with his team’s victory, 2:1! The Roma midfielder won a duel with the visitors’ midfielder Aleks Sandro, who called for a foul, but the referee, with the help of the VAR room, still stood by the decision that the goal was valid. The Serb received the ball in the penalty area, set himself up and shook the net of Vojče Ščensny in the 38th minute, for a big 1:0 at Olimpic!

In the last round, it was Sergej goal from freestyle entered the history of Lazio as the best foreign scorer with 65 goals, and only a round later he improved that performance – in one of the decisive battles in the fight for second place and direct placement in the Champions League.

Lazio met this game in the second position, and Milinković-Savić attacked Juve from the first minute, created several chances, and then waited for the right and best one. He fought for the space next to Sandro, who nevertheless fell too easily, so he routinely shook the net and caused an explosion in the stadium in Rome.

Unfortunately for Lazio, Juventus equalized at 1:1 after only two minutes of play, because the Frenchman Adrián Rabiot scored in the crowd after a corner, putting the ball into the goal from less than two meters. It was raining at Olimpico, and Dušan Vlahović was also in Torinez’s attack, who at the start of the game had to leave the game for a while due to an injury, because Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi stepped on his foot. Because of this, the Serb could not play for more than 63 minutes, when he left the game with Lazio leading 2:1.

The final result was set by midfielder Matea Zakanji, with a goal in the 53rd minute which confirmed the victory, as Juve failed to equalize in the end despite great pressure. This triumph is also a big step for the host in the Champions League, in which he played only once since Milinković-Savić arrived at the club in 2015. It was in the fall of 2020, when Lazio passed the group with Zenit, Dortmund and Brugge. and was eliminated in the first round of the knockout phase, in a double match with Bayern (2:6).

