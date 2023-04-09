The Serb scored again – in one of Lazio’s biggest games this season, which ended with a victory for the Romans!

Sergej Milinković Savić scored a goal for Lazio in the big derby against Juventus at the Olimpico, which ended with a victory for the sky-blues.

Lazio lost to the “Old Lady” twice already this season, in Serie A and in the Italian Cup, but finally got revenge against the Turin club, which arrived in Rome without the sick Massimiliano Allegri.

With the goals of Milinković-Savić and Zakanji, “Lacial” achieved a 2:1 victory, which strengthened their position in the second position in the table, with five points ahead of their eternal rival – Roma.

LAZIO – JUVENTUS 2:1 (1:1)

/Milinković-Savić 38, Zakanji 53 – Rabio 42/

In the 38th minute, Sergej Milinković-Savić won a duel with the visitors’ midfielder Aleks Sandro, who called for a foul, but the referee, with the help of the VAR room, still stood by the decision that the goal was valid. The Serb received the ball in the penalty area, set himself up and shook the net of Vojce Šcensny for a big 1:0 at Olimpik!

In the last round, it was Sergej goal from freestyle entered the history of Lazio as the best foreign scorer with 65 goals, and only a round later he improved that performance – in one of the decisive battles in the fight for second place and direct placement in the Champions League.

Lazio met this game in the second position, and Milinković-Savić attacked Juve from the first minute, created several chances, and then waited for the right and best one. He fought for the space next to Sandro, who nevertheless fell too easily, so he routinely shook the net and caused an explosion in the stadium in Rome.

Unfortunately for Lazio, Juventus equalized at 1:1 after only two minutes of play, because the Frenchman Adrian Rabio scored in the crowd after a corner, putting the ball into the goal from less than two meters. It was raining at Olimpico, and Dušan Vlahović was also in Torinez’s attack, who at the start of the game had to leave the game for a while due to an injury, because Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi stepped on his foot.

The battle in Rome was still won by the home team with a goal after only eight minutes of play in the second half.

Lazio players performed an excellent action that Luis Alberto “spiced up” with a pass with the heel, and Matia Zakanji finished with a goal in the opposite corner for 2:1 and victory in the big derby.