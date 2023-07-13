Sergej Milinković Savić signed for Ali Hilal in Saudi Arabia | Sport

Former Lazio footballer Sergej Milinković-Savić continues his career at Al Hilal.

Izvor: Twitter/Alhilal_FC/printscreen

What has been known for days has now received official confirmation – Sergej Milinković-Savic continues his career in Saudi Arabia. The Serbian footballer signed a contract with Al Hilalom, and the club boasted photos from that event on social networks. After undergoing medical examinations in Klagenfurt, SMS put their initials on the already agreed terms of cooperation.

In the previous days, it was written that the complete work will amount to almost 150 million euros, and when you take into account that Lazio will receive about 40 million in compensation, it is clear how much goes to the account of the Serbian footballer. It is believed that Sergej signed a multi-year contract, maybe even for four and a half years, so for that period of time he could receive almost 100 million euros, or about 20 million euros per season!

We remind you, Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia will be the fourth professional club in the Serbian attacker’s career. After his debut season in Vojvodina and a year in Belgian Genk, he moved to Lazio, where he stayed for eight full seasons. During that time, he won the Italian Cup and two Super Cups, and he also won the Serbian Cup trophy with Vojvodina at the beginning of his career. The popular SMS has a medal from the European Under-19 Championship and the World Under-20 Championship, as numerous individual awards in Italian football.

He played almost 40 matches for the junior categories of Serbia, while wore the A team jersey 43 times. Among other things, he has two appearances with the Serbian national team at the world championships. He played all six matches during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and 2022 in Qatar.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:59 Sergej Milinković Savić goal for Lazio Source: Arenasport/printscreen

Source: Arenasport/printscreen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

