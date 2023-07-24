Sergio Bonelli Editore and DC Comics present “DYLAN DOG AND BATMAN. TO HELL AND BACK”

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR and DC COMICS

The second appointment with the explosive team up will be on sale on newsstands and in comics from 26 July

between the Dark Knight of DC Comics and The Nightmare Investigator by Sergio Bonelli Editore

Second appointment on newsstands and in comics stores with the team up between the Dark Knight of DC Comics and L’Indagatore dell’Incubo by Sergio Bonelli Editore. The next one will come out July 26 DYLAN DOG AND BATMAN. TO HELL AND BACKthe new story scripted by Robert Recchioni and designed by Cavenago Teeth e Werther Dell’Ederawith the colors of Joanna Niro.

In this new album Dylan Dog and Batman, in a race against time, team up to save Catwoman and Groucho and to face the heinous duo composed of the Joker and Xabaras. But the Nightmare Investigator will soon discover that he is not so comfortable tossed between the hyper-technology of the Batmobile and the BatWing…

DYLAN DOG AND BATMAN. TO HELL AND BACK is the second of the three episodes through which the complex story that sees the creature of Tiziano Sclavi and that Dark Knight made in DC Comics who, since the 1940s, has become one of the best known and most loved pop icons of comics, cinema, TV, video games and merchandising. There is a year, after all, that unites the two characters. It was 1986, when the superhero in a bat suit – officially born in 1939 on the number 27 of Detective Comicsthanks to the imagination of Bill Finger and Bob Kane – is experiencing a real rebirth, with a miniseries in four books written and drawn by Frank Miller: Batman – The Dark Knight. More self-deprecating than heroic, Dylan Dog presents itself to Italian readers at the newsstand debut on September 26, 1986 with The dawn of the Living Dead. Its creator, Tiziano Sclavi, models a fresh, new, personal and original character, characteristics that have been clearly evident since the debut of the Investigator of the Nightmare.

Today the two historical personalities find themselves facing each other for an exceptional team-up project in which the Bonellian heroes meet those of the DC universe which debuted last year with the match between Flash e Zagor, followed by that between Nathan Never e Justice League.

