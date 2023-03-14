Sergio Bonelli Publisher

On March 24th it reaches its second chapter ETERNITYthe new series of Alexander Bilotta, designed in this case by Matthew Moscow. Set in a futuristic Rome, the series tells the story of Alceste Santacroce, an elegant and somewhat snobbish journalist of a weekly gossip magazine. Between cinema, fashion, TV and politics, ETERNITY represents the fresco of a chaotic, colorful “contemporary Hell”.

In the volume entitled “METAPHORICAL RUINS VISITED BY TOURISTS” let’s delve into the story of Tito Forte: a man who was more famous than the six Presidents of the Republic who alternated during his television career. The programs he presented brought families together in front of the television and gave him everything he could ever want. But today his star no longer shines and a new transmission threatens to push him into the abyss on which he has kept his balance in recent years. A gossip journalist like Alceste Santacroce cannot hold back his curiosity: he approaches Tito aware that there is always something behind the life of an irreproachable man, respected by the God-fearing, disputed by priests and politicians. To accompany a myth that is sinking, however, you have to go down the slope with him, or at least understand when to stop. The ecstasy of a timeless and merciless city could grant no one discounts and leave one lost. Sometimes you feel the bitter taste of failure in your mouth. But when you’ve been one of the most popular men in the country, the road to decline feels like a cliffhanger. Tito Forte, this is the time to play your last cards, if you still have any left…

The introduction of the volume is signed by Alessandro Bilotta himself.

ALESSANDRO BILOTTA

Since the 1990s, he has given life to numerous comic series, in Italy and in France. From the long association with Carmine Di Giandomenico they were born The amazing story of Giulio Maraviglia e Romano per West Winds e The Doctrine, an ambitious futurist comic republished by Feltrinelli. He is one of the authors of Dylan Dogfor which he wrote, among other things, the saga The Planet of the Dead. Among his works, Walter Darkthe psychoanalyst of ghosts published by Star Comics, Mercury Lawthe idle genius of papal Rome, award-winning character by Sergio Bonelli Editore and Men of the Week, the Italian superhero series developed for Panini Comics. For DC Comics he wrote a story of Batman published in the commemorative volume The World. He won the Gran Guinigi, the Micheluzzi, the Repubblica XL Prize and the Romics d’Oro.

MATTHEW MOSCOW

After winning the Acquaviva comics contest in 2003, thanks to Ade Capone he started drawing for Star Comics, first on Lazarus Ledd, Star Magazine, Nemrod, Trigger and finally up Walter Dark, magazine that has sanctioned a long collaboration with Bilotta. Subsequently he joined the stable of Sergio Bonelli Editore creating five albums for the series The stories: Razo the Brigand, The Tempered Man, Friedrichstrasse, The Dark Side of the Moon e Mercury Law, from which the 16-issue series was developed, first on newsstands and now republished in bookshop volumes. He drew the issue for Bugs Comics Images of the series Samuel Stern and today he lends his pencils to Morgan Lost by Claudio Chiaverotti, again for Sergio Bonelli Editore.