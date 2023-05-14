Serie A Inter defeated | Sport

Inter football players did not play against Milan on Saturday night, but once again they “beat” their biggest rival.

Izvor: MATTEO BAZZI/ANSA

After defeating Milan 2:0 in the semifinals of the Champions League on Wednesday, the Nerazzurri did one more thing on Saturday that could easily leave the city rival without the elite club competition.

Inter defeated Sassuolo 4:2 on Giuseppe Meaca and thus escaped to the third position in the table, leaving Milan in fifth.

The “Rossoneri” now have four points less than Lazio and five from Inter, the bad form came at the worst possible moment, which was also understood by the fans who “rubbed” the players and coach of Milan on Saturday.

On the other side, Inter is winning in the Serie A, and it seems that whichever striker Simone Inzagi puts in the team will not make a mistake.

On Wednesday, Edin Dzeko started the Rossoneri, who at the same time became only the seventh player in the history of the Champions League who managed to score at least 20 goals in this competition after turning 30 years old.

This Saturday, Romelu Lukaku was again in the lead alongside Lautaro Martinez and the Belgian hit the net again, twice.

Lukaku scored one goal at the end of the first and at the end of the second half, Lautaro added one, and one was the work of Sassuolo defender Ruan Tresoldi.

Sassuolo managed to reduce it to 3:2 through Enrique and Fratezi and thus bring uncertainty to the finish, before Lukaku solved all dilemmas in Meaca with his second goal.

INTER – SASUOLO 4:2 (1:0)

/Luke 41, 89, Tresoldi 55ag, Lautaro 58 – Enrique 63, Fratezi 77/