Serie A: Maignan gets Milan into trouble, Jovic saves him. It’s 2-2 against Salernitana

Mike Maignan makes a potentially fatal error on the conclusion of Candreva and the Milan takes a big risk at Arechi, catching it again Salernitana only at the ends. Luka Jovic he is the Rossoneri hero, col 2-2 signed in the 90th minute to finalize the siege with the four strikers. Pioli thus avoids the sensational defeat with the last of the class, but loses two other pawns: Kjaer and Tomori out due to injury. And tomorrow he can lose more ground from Inter and Juventus.

Stefano Pioli and his Milan did not achieve victory in the fourth consecutive away match, with the Rossoneri beating Salernitana: only Luka Jovic’s goal, which made it 2-2 in the 90th minute, avoided a sensational away defeat. The Rossoneri pushed the Rossoneri straight away with Leao and Pulisic, but in the 7th minute they took a big risk: only a miracle from Maignan prevented Boulaye Dia’s goal. The scare awakens Pioli’s boys, who deservedly pass in the 16th minute: following a free kick, Leao puts it back in the middle and finds the winning kick from Tomori. The advantage seems to satisfy Milan, who take their foot off the accelerator and take a big risk: Maignan decisively deflects a potential own goal from Bennacer, then is decisive on Kastanos. The equalizer was in the air, with a wild Candreva driving the rival defense crazy, and it came in the 41st minute: Fazio scored the 1-1 on the former Inter player’s corner. Milan tries to push in recovery, making themselves dangerous with Theo, but loses Kjaer. The Dane did not return for the second half, due to yet another physical problem of Pioli and his team’s season, being replaced by Simic.

The match also loses Boulaye Dia and Salernitana risks, with Costil decisive on Loftus-Cheek’s shot. In the following action, however, the Campania team found the advantage: Candreva advanced undisturbed and shot from the edge, finding Maignan’s misjudgment. The former Lille player is put past his post and it’s 2-1 in the 64th minute, with a double insult. Tomori was injured during the goal (muscle problem) and the Rossoneri closed with Simic-Theo as central defenders, with Maignan making amends with a great save from Mazzocchi in the 67th minute. Pioli reacts by introducing Chukwueze and Jovic for an attacking 4-2-4, which pays off. Costil saves from Jovic in the 81st minute, but can’t do anything in the 90th minute, when Giroud acts as a defender and the former Viola volleys home to make it 2-2. Salernitana risks big on Calabria’s attempt and regrets in recovery for a chance wasted by Ikwuemesi. It ends 2-2, with Milan rising to 33 points and tomorrow they could be even further away from Inter (41) and Juventus (37): Pioli also lost Kjaer and Tomori. Salernitana sees the victory and the tie to Hellas fade away: Inzaghi and his team rise to nine points, minus two from the penultimate place and -4 from safety.

Candreva 7 – He literally drives Milan’s defenders crazy. A determining factor in the Rossoneri half of the pitch, he wins every single duel and builds opportunity after opportunity. He deserved the goal and he found it in the 64th minute, with the complicity of Maignan.

Costile 6.5 – Up to now the attention had been catalyzed by his resemblance to Giroud, but against his national teammate he showed off a sumptuous performance: he saved Salernitana with three dream saves. The one on Jovic in the 81st minute was amazing.

Fazio 6.5 – He manages an uncomfortable customer like Giroud perfectly, taking away his most faithful friend: space. The Frenchman doesn’t find the slightest way to insert himself or make himself dangerous, and he is rendered harmless. Furthermore, he also finds the 1-1 with an imperious break. Evidence of times gone by.

Jovic 6.5 – Once again he proves decisive as a substitute. First he challenges Costil and then finds the Rossoneri’s equalizer in the melee: his volley scores a very precious 2-2, given how the match was going.

Tomori 6 – With Loftus-Cheek he is among the few satisfactory players in Milan. He finds the opening goal and is not to blame for the goals. On the second he is down due to the muscle problem which forces him to raise the white flag, and no one covers the hole left by his stop.

Maignan 5.5 – After the decisive saves, he makes the mistake that decides the match. Candreva hits him on his post, with a shot that is not irresistible, and Magic Mike rediscovers himself fallible: the trajectory seems to surprise him, he starts late and is unable to deflect it. An error that nullifies the great saves made before and after the 2-1.

SALERNITANA (4-3-2-1) – Costil 6.5; Mazzocchi 6.5 (32′ st Bronn 6), Fazio 6.5, Pirola 5.5 (18′ st Gyomber 5.5), Bradaric 6; Coulibaly 6.5, Legowski 6, Kastanos 6.5 (32′ st Martegani 6); Candreva 7, Tchaouna 6 (32′ st Jovane Cabral 6); Dia 6 (3′ st Ikwuemesi 6). All. F. Inzaghi. Available: Fiorillo, Salvati, Daniliuc, Sambia, Bohinen, Simy, Botheim, Lovato.

MILAN (4-3-3) – Maignan 5.5; Calabria 6, Tomori 6 (21′ st Florenzi 6), Kjaer 5.5 (1′ st Simic 6), Theo Hernandez 5; Reijnders 5.5, Bennacer 5.5 (25′ st Jovic 6.5), Loftus-Cheek 6; Pulisic 5 (25′ st Chukwueze 6), Giroud 5, Leao 5.5. All. Pioli. Available: Nava, Mirante, Adli, Romero, Krunic, Jimenez, Nsiala, Zeroli, Bartesaghi.

Referee: Duties.

Markers: 16′ Tomori (M), 41′ Fazio (S), 19′ st Candreva (S), 45′ st Jovic (M).

Warned: Leao (M), Chestnuts (S), Mazzocchi (S), Gyomber (S).

Expelled: Fiorillo (S) from the bench in the 49th minute.

• With nine goals and seven assists, Antonio Candreva is the midfielder who has been involved in the most goals in Serie A in 2023 (16).

• Federico Fazio scored his first goal of this championship; he is the only central defender to have scored at least one goal in all eight Serie A seasons from 2016/17 onwards.

• Fikayo Tomori has scored three goals this season, one more than he did in Serie A between 2020/21 and 2022/23.

• Fikayo Tomori has scored three goals this season, no defender has done better in the 2023/24 Serie A.

• Olivier Giroud has provided five assists this season, as many as he provided in the entire 2022/23 Serie A.

• Luka Jovic has been involved in four goals (three goals, one assist) in the last three Serie A games; today was the Serbian’s 150th appearance in the top five European championships.

• Antonio Candreva has provided an assist for three consecutive Serie A appearances for the first time since December 2017.

• Antonio Candreva has provided four assists this season, already equaling what he did in the 2022/23 Serie A.

• Milan have not won any of their last four away games in the championship; the last time the Rossoneri did not win three points in four consecutive matches away from home in Serie A dates back to April 2019, with Gennaro Gattuso on the bench.

• Domagoj Bradaric reached 50 appearances for Salernitana today, considering all competitions.

