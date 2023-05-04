Home » Serie A, Napoli are champions of Italy, off to the party for the third championship
World

Serie A, Napoli are champions of Italy, off to the party for the third championship

by admin
Serie A, Napoli are champions of Italy, off to the party for the third championship

by blogsicilia.it – ​​33 minutes ago

Napoli are champions of Italy for the third time. The team coached by Luciano Spalletti, drawing in Udine, won the Scudetto after 33 years when the captain was Diego Armando Maradona, to whom the San Paolo stadium was named shortly after his death. The Neapolitan team, owned by Aurelio De…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie A, Napoli are champions of Italy, off to the party for the third championship appeared 33 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Omicron alarm, cases throughout Europe. Von der Leyen convenes a summit for countermeasures

You may also like

Hong Kong and Brunei sign MOU to strengthen...

Victor Osimhen, the Napoli striker who is the...

The murder in Mladenovac and the pursuit of...

The sham trial of Hassan Diab – breaking...

Udinese-Napoli 1-1, goals and highlights: Osimhen scores, the...

Volvo plans to lay off 1,300 employees in...

Starfield, Redfall, CMA, upcoming games and more

India seeks alternative to death penalty: “No more...

Demotest: Acronyms (2023) – MondoSonoro

Bardella (Rassemblement National): “Darmanin is irresponsible, he is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy