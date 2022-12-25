Very serious accident in Canada, with a bus involved and 53 injured. The accident, for reasons still to be clarified, occurred in the province of British Columbia, near the city of Merritt and about 260 kilometers from Victoria.

British Columbia’s health authority has issued a code orange, indicating that emergency services are responding to a disaster or mass casualties.

He first David Eby he said he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the “serious” incident. “Our thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, first responders and healthcare professionals who are doing their utmost to treat people and keep them safe,” he added.

Yesterday a special weather statement warned of “challenging” travel conditions due to heavy snow, ice and freezing rain. And all train services between Toronto and Montreal have been canceled for Christmas Day after a train derailed due to bad weather.