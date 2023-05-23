Session of the Assembly of the City of Banja Luka | Info

Banjaluka Mayor Draško Stanivuković said today that despite the prepared documentation, the session of the Banjaluka City Assembly has not been held for two months, and that due to this situation there is no opportunity to resolve important issues for the normal functioning of the city.

Source: Aleksandar Čavić/City of Banja Luka

He called for the session to be scheduled as soon as possible, stressing that Banjaluka is waiting for very important decisions.

“Rationally and without tension, I ask the question why the City Assembly is not working? We are reaching the paradox that tomorrow is an extraordinary session, of a procedural nature, given that it is about election processes that need to be procedurally verified through the Assembly. How can that be, and a regular session no”, asked the mayor.

He added that the materials for the holding of the session were properly delivered on time, and that when asked why there is no date for the next session, they received an answer from the assembly leadership that the secretary was on vacation.

“This is a period that is inexplicable to me and I don’t see a reason for not holding the sessions. We did what the Rules of Procedure foresee, we prepared the important points of the agenda. So, we prepared everything at the end of April and the beginning of May and the session was supposed to be at the beginning of this month , however, every call I made to the City Assembly asking when the session would be held remained unanswered. That Banjaluka is waiting for all important decisions is unacceptable.”Stanivuković said

He noted that in a few days, the deadline for holding regular sessions, which is provided for in the Rules of Procedure, will be violated, and that naturally, failure to hold sessions entails a reduced filling of the budget.

“So, the material has been ready for a long time and we still don’t have an answer when the session will be held, which is waiting for, among other things, the issue of Akvana and the City Olympic swimming pool, for which we offered a solution to make that company profitable and the City Olympic swimming pool to function. They are also waiting for free construction permits that we have announced for buildings up to 200 square meters. Enrollment areas for the new school in Ada, the largest park near “Delta” and non-working Sundays, important regulatory plans in the Bema area, summer gardens are also waiting, Stanivuković stated and added that work cannot be done either the road through Česma, which was announced last year.

Ninković: Let the mayor appoint the scholars first

The President of the City Assembly, Ljubo Ninković, invited the Mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, to propose the mayors, and then a meeting will be held.

“Let him propose three mayors already today. I will not tolerate this kind of thing, everything is horrible. People who are advisers cannot by law influence the work of the assembly”, he said.

He added that advisers cannot edit documents and that the question of the constitutionality and legality of previously submitted and signed documents is raised.

