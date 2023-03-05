Several groups in the Philippines held a rally against the expansion of the US military presence in the Philippines

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-05 17:55

CCTV News Client News On March 4, several groups in the Philippines held a peaceful rally to oppose the expansion of the US military presence in the Philippines.

On the afternoon of March 4, various groups and organizations in the Philippines held peaceful demonstrations against the United States in Quezon City, Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The people participating in the rally marched with slogans, hoping to close the US military base, abolish the “U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty” and the “Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.”

Herman Laurel, founder of the BRICS Policy Research Association in the Philippines: These Western empires composed of the United States and NATO, don’t come to interfere in our affairs.

On the same day, in Manila, some comfort women victims also held a rally to oppose the US and Japan’s military presence in the Philippines, and called on the Philippine government to uphold an independent foreign policy.