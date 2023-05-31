Sevilla Roma Europa League Final | Sport

The Spanish team won the Europa League again, handing Jose Mourinho his first defeat in the European finals. It was decided by penalties and the great Sevilla goalkeeper Bono, who stopped two shots from the Italians.

Source: Profimedia

Sevilla won the Europa League by defeating Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the final in Budapest (1:1, 4:1 on penalties). Along with the cup, the Andalusians got a place in the Champions League, where they will be drawn in the first hat.

Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović watched from the bench as the first goalkeeper of the Spanish team, Bono, first “removed” Gianluca Mancini’s shot in the second series, and then read which way Ibanez would shoot, while hitting the post. Sevilla took advantage of those two situations and even won the UEFA Cup/Europa League trophy for the seventh time, making it an absolute record holder.

On the other hand, Serbian internationals Nemanja Matić and Mile Sviler, as well as BiH. representative Benjamin Tahirović, were not happy with the “wolf” and next year, as things stand, they will play in the group stage of the Europa League, because Jose Mourinho’s team is sixth in the table before the last round match against Spezia, in which they will play for “certification”. of that placement.

Jose Mourinho lost a European final for the first time and failed to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League trophy for the third time, having previously done so with Porto and Manchester United. In addition, he won the Champions League twice, with Porto and Inter, and with last year’s triumph in the Conference League, also with Roma.