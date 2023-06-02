Sex, politics and the courts: Senegal catches fire after the conviction of the leader of the opposition. Nine dead

DAKAR – Nine people were killed on Thursday in Senegal in violence that erupted after the prisoner was sentenced to two yearsOpponent Ousmane Sonko2024 presidential candidate and more than ever threatened with ineligibility.

“We note with regret the violence that led to the destruction of public and private property and, sadly, to nine deaths in Dakar and Ziguinchor” (south), Interior Minister Antoine Diome said in a brief message broadcast at night from national television.