Home » Sex, politics and the courts: Senegal catches fire after the conviction of the leader of the opposition. Nine dead
World

Sex, politics and the courts: Senegal catches fire after the conviction of the leader of the opposition. Nine dead

by admin
Sex, politics and the courts: Senegal catches fire after the conviction of the leader of the opposition. Nine dead

DAKAR – Nine people were killed on Thursday in Senegal in violence that erupted after the prisoner was sentenced to two yearsOpponent Ousmane Sonko2024 presidential candidate and more than ever threatened with ineligibility.

“We note with regret the violence that led to the destruction of public and private property and, sadly, to nine deaths in Dakar and Ziguinchor” (south), Interior Minister Antoine Diome said in a brief message broadcast at night from national television.

See also  Ukraine, the EU towards the fifth package of sanctions. Moscow: "Proportional and symmetrical response"

You may also like

Motorway traffic today, long queues for the June...

House mosquitoes transmit diseases | Magazine

Added 10 Secret Achievements, Expansion Coming to Xbox...

In France, the law on influencers has been...

Cala Vento announce tour of rooms and creation...

The US renounces neoliberalism to compete with China:...

US and Taiwan sign trade agreement. The wrath...

June 2: Republic Day, Mattarella at the Altare...

Pence will announce his candidacy in 2024 The...

War in Ukraine, now even Russians are afraid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy