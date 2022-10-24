Guide: From 0 to 24:00 on October 23, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia and 11 asymptomatic infections were added in Shanghai, all of which were found in isolation and control.

According to the “Healthy Shanghai 12320” WeChat public account, from 0 to 24:00 on October 23, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia and 11 asymptomatic infections were added in Shanghai, all of which were found during isolation and control. There were 2 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 22 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

local cases

From 0 to 24:00 on October 23, 2022, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was added. 2 cases were cured and discharged.

This case, who lives in Pudong New Area, was found to be abnormal in the routine nucleic acid test of key personnel in closed-loop management. After review by the city and district CDC, the nucleic acid test result was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

Local asymptomatic infections

From 0 to 24:00 on October 23, 2022, 11 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1 – asymptomatic infection 3, living in Jing’an District,

Asymptomatic infected person 4, living in Putuo District,

Asymptomatic infected person 5, living in Yangpu District,

Asymptomatic infection 6, asymptomatic infection 7, living in Baoshan District,

Asymptomatic infection 8, asymptomatic infection 9, living in Qingpu District,

All of them are close contacts of local infected people who came to Shanghai from other provinces and returned to Shanghai previously reported by the city. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 10, living in Pudong New Area, is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported by Japan on October 21. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 11, temporarily living in Baoshan District, is a person who came to Shanghai from other provinces, and was put under control after arriving in Shanghai, during which the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal. After review by the city and district CDC, the nucleic acid test result was positive. After consultation with city-level experts and comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results, the patient was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Cases imported from abroad

From 0 to 24:00 on October 23, 2022, through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 2 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Two patients were cured and discharged, including one from Canada and one from the United States.

Case 1 is of Chinese nationality, working in the United Kingdom, departing from the United Kingdom, transiting through Finland, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 17, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2 is a Chinese national who works in Singapore. He departed from Singapore and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 21, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

2 confirmed cases imported from abroad have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 24 close contacts of the same flight have been traced, and centralized isolation and observation have been implemented.

Overseas imported asymptomatic infections

From 0 to 24:00 on October 23, 2022, 22 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infected person 1 is of Icelandic nationality, lives in Iceland, departs from Iceland, transits via the UK and the Netherlands, and arrives at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 11, 2022. After entering the customs, he will be quarantined and observed, and nucleic acid testing before release. abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2 – asymptomatic infected person 4 are all Malaysians, living in Malaysia, departing from Malaysia, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 12, 2022. After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed. Abnormal nucleic acid test before release from quarantine. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 5 is a Chinese national who works in New Zealand. He departed from New Zealand and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 13, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 6 is of Chinese nationality, works in Japan, departed from Japan, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 7 is of Chinese nationality, lives in Canada, departed from Canada, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 17, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 8 is Chinese nationality, lives in Singapore, departed from Singapore, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 17, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 9 is of Japanese nationality, works in Japan, departed from Japan, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 20, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

10 asymptomatic infected persons are of Russian nationality, working in India, departing from India, transiting through South Korea, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 20, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 11 is of Chinese nationality, works in Singapore, departed from Singapore, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 20, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 12 is of Chinese nationality, works in New Zealand, departed from New Zealand, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 20, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 13 is of Chinese nationality, works in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 20, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 14 are Chinese nationals, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 21, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

15 asymptomatic infected persons are Taiwan residents and work in Taiwan area, 16 asymptomatic infected persons are Chinese nationals and live in Taiwan area, 15 asymptomatic infected persons and 16 asymptomatic infected persons depart from Taiwan area, take the same flight, and will take the same flight in 2022. Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 21, 2009, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 17 is of Chinese nationality, works in Germany, departed from Germany, transited through Hong Kong, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 21, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

18 asymptomatic infected persons are Spanish nationals, working in South Korea, 19 asymptomatic infected persons are Chinese nationals, working in South Korea, 20 asymptomatic infected persons are Korean nationals, living in South Korea, asymptomatic infected persons 18—asymptomatic infected persons 20 Departing from South Korea, taking the same flight and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 21, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 21 is of Japanese nationality, lives in Japan, departed from Japan, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 21, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

22 asymptomatic infected persons are Chinese nationals, studying in Canada, departing from Canada, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 22, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

22 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation, and 273 close contacts of the same flight have been traced, and centralized isolation and observation have been implemented.

From 0 to 24:00 on October 23, 2022, 56 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 37 local asymptomatic infections and 19 imported asymptomatic infections.

From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on October 23, 2022, a total of 201 local confirmed cases, 214 were cured and discharged, 11 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 1,216 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on October 23, 2022, a total of 5,522 imported confirmed cases were overseas, 5,495 were discharged from hospital, and 27 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

(Comprehensive “Healthy Shanghai 12320” WeChat Official Account of China Well-off Network)