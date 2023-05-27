Shanina Shayk double of Irina Shayk at the Cannes Film Festival | Magazine

Shanina Shayk knows how to be the main character on the red carpet.

Source: Profimedia

Whether they look alike or not, Australian model Shanina Shayk (32) is often linked with Russian Irina Shayk. One would say that the first reason is the same last name, and then the unreal beauty with which Victoria’s angel overshadows her colleagues at important events. Shanina appeared at the Cannes Film Festival and made fashion experts buzz about her with a simple dress.

She wore a long shimmering yellow dress with a deep slit and dropped shoulders, with which she emphasized her lush cleavage. With it, she paired gold shoes, a pointe model and effective jewelry, a necklace and a bracelet. With straight cut hair, she announced a trend that will dominate this summer when it comes to hairstyles, and she posed in front of photographers with a smile.

Many commented on Shanina that she is goddess of the Cannes festival, because she enchanted the audience with her simple creation, hairstyle and make-up. Born in Merburn and at just eight years old, she was appearing in commercials. After graduating from high school, she entered the “Girlfriend Model” competition, where she was noticed by agents. She participated in the reality show “Make Me A Supermodel”, in which she won second place.

Speaking about her upbringing in 2016, she said: “I was born and raised Muslim and lived a very normal life. My father is very open to my work and very understanding. I am very sophisticated and respectful of women. I had a great upbringing and a great life with a brother and sister,” said the model who worked for prestigious brands such as Chanel, Vivi Westwood, Diesel, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford and graced the covers and editorials of prestigious fashion magazines.

